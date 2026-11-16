Wer „how goes it you“ freudestrahlend von sich gibt, verblüfft in den USA sein Gegenüber. Darin zeigt sich deutlich, dass die Vokabeln nicht auf fruchtbaren Boden fielen. Schuld sind nicht die gutmeinenden Lehrer. Die Gefahr entsteht durch die Nutzung von WhatsApp. Der Verzicht auf ganze Sätze, dazu Wörter, die nur Eingeweihte verstehen. Da hilft auch die nachgeschobene Frage „have you me understood“ nicht weiter.

Der Taxifahrer in Miami, selbst des Englischen nur radebrechend mächtig, zückt sein Handy und schaltet die Übersetzungs-App ein. Er weiß allerdings nicht, woher sein Fahrgast gerade kommt. Aus Finnland oder Ungarn?

Ein schönes Beispiel lieferte uns ein gewisser Herbert, der zwölf Jahre lang die Schulbank gedrückt und fleißig Englisch gelernt hat.

Mittlerweile verbringt Herbert seinen wohlverdienten Urlaub in Amerika. Dort kann er endlich anwenden, was ihm seine Lehrer über Jahre beizubringen versuchten. Und weil Herbert ein höflicher und dankbarer Mensch ist, schrieb er seinem ehemaligen Englischlehrer in Berlin eine nette E-Mail. Darin bedankt er sich für den hervorragenden Unterricht und schildert, wie mühelos er sich dank seiner Sprachkenntnisse in Amerika zurechtfindet.

Wir wollen seinen Brief niemandem vorenthalten. Lesen wir einfach mal, was Herbert so schreibt.

My dear Englishteacher Mister Schneider,

now I am in America. I have learned fullmuch (voll viel) from you in the last months and I want to show you that your underright (Unterricht) was not for the cat. Therefore I will send you every evening my dayexperience (Tageserlebnis) by email. Then you can see yourself how good I come clear here in Florida. My yellow Langenscheidt wordsbook (Wörterbuch) is always in my pantsbag (Hosentasche). My Florida traveldriver (Reiseführer) I carry under my ellbend (Ellenbogen). So I am prepared for everything.

Today my Lufthansa flything (Flugzeug) landed in Miami exactly on time. The flight was very pleasant, only the man beside me was a little thick and occupied nearly half of my seat. After landing I went directly to the luggageband (Gepäckband). There I waited. And waited. And waited. All other suitcases came, only mine made did not come. But I have a good bellyfeeling (Bauchgefühl).

After twenty minutes I asked a young airport man: “Excuse me, where is my travelbox?” He answered something very fast. I said: “Please slowly. I am German.” Then he spoke even faster. Finally my suitcase came around the corner. So the problem had erledigt itself.

Outside I looked for a taxi. The first driver was a friendly man with a large black beard. I said: “Hello. Please open your suitcaseroom (Kofferraum).” He looked at me. “The what?” I pointed behind his car. “The suitcaseroom.” He opened the trunk. You see, Mister Schneider, sometimes one must only pronounce clearly.

Then I showed him the streetpainting (Straßenbezeichnung) of my hotel. He looked at the paper and said: “You mean the address?” I said: “Yes, naturally. The streetpainting.” He looked again at me, but then he drove.

During the drive I had my traveldriver (Reiseführer) open on my knees. Suddenly I saw a famous building and asked him: “Is this already a seeingworthiness (Sehenswürdigkeit)?” Again he looked into the mirror. “A what?” “A seeingworthiness. Something that is worth seeing.” Then he understood. “Oh, you mean a tourist attraction.” I did not correct him. One should not always know everything better when one is guest in another country.

At the hotel I gave him ten dollars drinkmoney (Trinkgeld). Interesting: this word he understood immediately. Then I carried my suitcase to the reception. The lady there asked: “May I have your name, please?” I said: “Herbert Krause from berlin. I have a room foreordered.” She typed something into her computer. “Ah, Mr. Krause. You have a reservation.” Exactly.

My hotel was in the footgoerzone (Fußgängerzone), so I had made a little walk on foot. I am a luckymushroom (Glückspilz). I saw a saloon. This was no haircutter (Friseur), but a Kneipe. I was hungry for three mirroreggs (Spiegeleier) with frypotatos (Bratkartoffeln), but they did not have eggs, so I got chickenwings, four left and four right, with beer. So now is fireevening (Feierabend).

So until now everything functions firstcream (erste Sahne). Tomorrow morning I will make my first American earlypiece (Frühstück). I am already very beforejoyful (voller Vorfreude).

Best greetings from Miami

Your former Englishstudent

Herbert

P.S.: Dear Mister Schneider, when I come back to Berlin, I will visit you in your school and tell all your pupils how wonderful your English underright functions in America. They will make big eyes!